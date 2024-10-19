Summarize Simplifying... In short "Devara: Part 1", featuring Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu cinema debut, had a strong start but saw a significant drop in earnings by the fourth day.

Despite the dip, the film is expected to gradually reach the ₹300 crore mark.

A sequel is also in the pipeline, promising more from this star-studded cast.

'Devara' box office collection

'Devara' continues to fall; yet to touch ₹285cr mark

By Isha Sharma 01:48 pm Oct 19, 202401:48 pm

What's the story The action drama Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and helmed by Koratala Siva, has seen a dip in box office collections after its release on September 27. The movie was the second collaboration of NTR and Siva after Janatha Garage. Despite a promising start, the movie's footfall and revenue have dipped after the second week. On Friday, it earned ₹1.05 crore, taking the total collection to ₹281.65 crore.

Collection trend

'Devara' box office performance: A detailed analysis

Devara: Part 1 had a strong opening with ₹82.5 crore on day one. The film's earnings remained stable over the weekend with ₹38.2 crore and ₹39.9 crore on the second and third days, respectively. However, on day four, there was a major drop to ₹12.75 crore and the downward trend continued into the second week of release. It's expected to touch the ₹300 crore mark gradually.

Production team

'Devara' cast and crew details

Devara: Part 1 marks the Telugu cinema debut of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars seasoned actors Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shruti Marathe, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Chaithra Rai, and Abhimanyu Singh. The movie was produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts banners. A sequel is on the cards.