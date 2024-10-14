Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhruva Sarja's film 'Martin' has raked in ₹15.45 crore in just three days, despite stiff competition from other releases.

The movie, which follows a young man's journey of self-discovery, love, and patriotism, features a star-studded cast including Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, and Nikitin Dheer.

Produced on a budget of ₹150 crore, the film continues to attract audiences across Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu markets.

Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' maintains steady pace; collects ₹15cr by Day-3

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:41 pm Oct 14, 202401:41 pm

What's the story The Kannada action thriller Martin, featuring Dhruva Sarja, saw a drop in box office numbers on its first Sunday. However, the film has continued to maintain a strong pace at the ticket windows. Released on October 11 in several languages including Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the movie has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. However, its action sequences have been especially lauded.

Box office performance

'Martin' raked in ₹3.25 crore on 3rd day

Per Sacnilk, Martin earned ₹3.25 crore on its third day at the box office, taking the total net collection to ₹15.45 crore. The film has witnessed a 32.27% Kannada occupancy, 17.35% Hindi occupancy, and 17.7% Telugu occupancy in theaters so far despite tough competition from other releases such as Alia Bhatt's Jigra (Hindi) and Vettaiyan (Tamil).

Plot and cast

'Martin' explores journey of self-discovery, love, and patriotism

The plot of Martin explores the life of a young man on a journey of self-discovery, finding love, and fighting for his motherland. The film stars Sarja in the lead role along with Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nathan Jones, Georgia Andriani, Aarash Shah, Nikitin Dheer (last seen in Sooryavanshi), and Chikkanna. Directed by AP Arjun, it is produced by Uday K Mehta on a budget of ₹150 crore.