'Do Patti' trailer: A twisted tale of twin sisters
The much-awaited trailer of Kriti Sanon and Kajol's upcoming film Do Patti has been dropped. The movie will be released on Netflix on October 25. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and co-produced by Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon, the film promises to be a nail-biting thriller surrounding a twisted tale of twin sisters. Notably, this project also marks Sanon's debut as a producer. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.
Sanon and Kajol's characters in 'Do Patti'
In Do Patti, Kajol plays a cop while Sanon plays the double role of Saumya Sood and Shailee. The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv Sood. The trailer, which runs over two minutes and 20 seconds, teases a story about two sisters with dark secrets and an inspector trying to solve an attempted murder case. The clip promises a narrative filled with "twists, turns, rivalry, love, and hurt," as Sanon described on her official Instagram handle.
Sanon's excitement for 'Do Patti' and reunion with Kajol
Sanon had first announced Do Patti on July 5, 2023. In a social media post, she expressed her excitement about reuniting with Kajol after eight years. The two last worked together on Dilwale (2015). She had written, "Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma'am after 8years! Kanika - I've always loved your writing & I'm so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one!"