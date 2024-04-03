Next Article

'Crew' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Crew' trying best to hold the fort

By Aikantik Bag 09:15 am Apr 03, 202409:15 am

What's the story Bollywood films have become way more experimental in the recent past and we have seen a varied range of content across genres. The recently released heist comedy Crew is doing box office wonders and is focused on its goal of breaching the ₹50 crore mark in India. However, the movie is currently seeking gradual momentum on weekdays.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Krishnan directorial earned ₹3.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned ₹37.5 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from critics and viewers across the spectrum. The cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

