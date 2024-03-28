Next Article

Box office collection: 'Madgaon Express' is slow but steady

By Aikantik Bag 09:33 am Mar 28, 2024

What's the story Indian cinema is witnessing a barrage of actioners and thrillers in the recent past. Hence, genres like comedy act like a much-needed breather for viewers. Excel Entertainment released the buddy drama Madgaon Express and the film is raking in well at the box office. The movie is slow but is managing to hold the momentum on weekdays. The makers are seeking a commercial boost.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kunal Kemmu directorial earned Rs. 1.14 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 12.24 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers across the spectrum. The cast includes Pratik Gandhi, Chhaya Kadam, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, and Divyenndu, among others. The project is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar.

