Disney+ sets 'Uncle Samsik' premiere for May 15

Disney+ announces premiere date for political K-drama 'Uncle Samsik'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:00 am Apr 03, 202403:00 am

What's the story Disney+ has revealed the premiere date for its forthcoming political K-drama, Uncle Samsik. The series—marking the television debut of renowned Korean actor Song Kang-ho—is set to premiere on May 15. Initially, only five episodes will be released, then, the 16-episode show will follow a release pattern of two episodes per week until a three-part season finale on June 19.

Series background

'Uncle Samsik': A new venture by filmmaker Shin Yeon-shick

Uncle Samsik is the creation of esteemed Korean writer and filmmaker Shin Yeon-shick, known for his works like The Russian Novel and the 2023 mystery thriller Cobweb (available on Amazon Prime Video). This marks Shin's first venture into directing a television series. The storyline is set in South Korea during the 1960s and follows Kim San, an ambitious idealist who dreams of transforming his country into an industrial powerhouse.

Character profiles

Key characters in 'Uncle Samsik' and their portrayal

The series features Kim, an Albright Scholarship recipient played by Byun Yo-han (Hansan: Rising Dragon, Misaeng), who aspires to bring American-style prosperity to Korea. His determination attracts the attention of Pak Doo-chill, also known as Uncle Samsik, who is a shrewd fixer adept at adapting to any situation to achieve his goals. This intriguing character of Samsik is portrayed by Song.

Star power

Song's involvement boosts Disney+'s profile in Korea

Song's participation in Uncle Samsik is a significant achievement for Disney+ in South Korea﻿. Song, one of the most influential actors of his generation, gained widespread acclaim for his roles in critically acclaimed films, including Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002), Memories of Murder (2003), The Host (2006), Snowpiercer (2013), and A Taxi Driver (2017). However, it was his performance in the Academy Award-winning Bong Joon-ho's Parasite (2019) that propelled him to international stardom.

