Box office collection: 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' dips further on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 09:44 am Mar 28, 202409:44 am

What's the story Randeep Hooda is a brilliant actor and over the years he has donned characters of varied shades. The actor made his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie is struggling to find its niche at the box office and has barely surpassed the Rs. 10 crore mark in India. The movie has a crucial weekend ahead.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the biopic earned Rs. 86 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 10.06 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics but Hooda's performance was praised by all. The cast includes Amit Sial, Mark Bennington, Apinderdeep Singh, and Ankita Lokhande, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

