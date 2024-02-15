'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' was released in cinema halls on February 9

Kriti Sanon talks about 'TBMAUJ' sequel and G.One-SIFRA's possible crossover

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:05 pm Feb 15, 202406:05 pm

What's the story Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) is performing decently at the box office. The film is slated for a sequel and now, Sanon has dropped a hint on the sequel's development. Sanon engaged with fans on X (formerly Twitter) during a Q&A session about TBMAUJ. While answering many questions, she also revealed whether TBMAUJ will witness a crossover with Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One or not.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

TBMAUJ is the second big Bollywood release of 2024 after the Hrithik Roshan-led Fighter. The film hit cinema halls on February 9, opening to Rs. 6.7 crore on the day of its release. Other than Sanon and Kapoor in the lead, TBMAUJ also features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, and others in the supporting roles. A science fiction romantic comedy-drama, it also saw Janhvi Kapoor in a guest appearance.

Expectations from the sequel

What can we expect from Part 2?

One fan, impressed by TBMAUJ, asked Sanon about the sequel. "When can we expect part 2 #TBMAUJ #AskKriti," wrote the fan, accompanied by red-heart emojis. Talking about the film which is set for its second installment, Sanon replied to the user saying, "With all the love pouring in, I'm sure Amit & Aradhana (writers & directors) are compelled to write Part 2 soooonnnn!"

A possible collaboration?

Sanon revealed if her SIFRA will meet Khan's G.One

While the film has received mixed reviews, critics applauded Sanon's performance as SIFRA. Fans of the actor have been eager to find out if there is a possibility of a crossover between Khan's G.One and Sanon's SIFRA. "Can we see a crossover of Sifra & G.one what say @iamsrk @kritisanon #KritiSanon #AskKriti," asked the fan. Sanon excitedly responded, "That would be," along with red-heart emojis.

Box office numbers

'TBMAUJ' raked in over Rs. 40 crore in India

TBMAUJ, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has been steady with its collections at the ticket window. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned Rs. 6.75 crore on Wednesday, taking its India total to Rs. 41.35 crore. As per media reports, the film, backed by Dinesh Vijan's production house Maddock Films, is made on a budget of Rs. 75 crore.