Refer to this list

Bollywood's best college dramas you need to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 01:21 pm Oct 14, 202401:21 pm

What's the story Bollywood has a long-standing tradition of showcasing the lively and dynamic lives of college students through its films. These movies not only provide entertainment but also deeply resonate with the youth, mirroring their aspirations, challenges, and happiness. This list presents five must-watch Bollywood films that excellently capture the essence of college life, making them relatable to audiences young and old alike.

Film 1

'3 Idiots'

3 Idiots, a 2009 release, is a comedy-drama focusing on three engineering students. It delves into the academic pressures they face, underscores the importance of pursuing one's passion, and celebrates the strength of friendship. With its engaging narrative and unforgettable characters, 3 Idiots has earned the status of a cult classic among the youth, making it a beloved film across generations.

Film 2

'Student of The Year'

Student of The Year, directed by Karan Johar in 2012, unfolds in a prestigious high school. It chronicles the journey of several students vying for the coveted title amidst relationships, rivalry, and self-discovery. Set against a backdrop of glamour and competition, this film is celebrated for its catchy music and stylish presentation. It engages audiences with its vibrant portrayal of student life.

Film 3

'Wake Up Sid'

Wake Up Sid, a 2009 film, narrates the life of a directionless college student, Sid, whose perspective shifts after meeting an aspiring writer. This drama highlights the journey from adolescence to adulthood, focusing on personal growth and responsibility. It showcases how Sid discovers his passion and learns to take charge of his life, making it a poignant story about finding one's path.

Film 4

'Chhichhore'

Chhichhore, a 2019 film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, takes viewers on a nostalgic journey back to their college days. It follows a group of friends who come together under unfortunate circumstances, tackling serious issues like academic pressure and failure. Despite these themes, the film maintains a light-hearted tone, celebrating the beauty of enduring friendships and the resilience of the human spirit.

Film 5

'Rang De Basanti'

Rang De Basanti, a 2006 release, blends contemporary India with its revolutionary history. It follows college friends making a documentary on Indian freedom fighters, leading to significant transformations. Encouraging viewers to question norms and stand up for justice, it offers an impactful narrative on activism. This film is a powerful testament to youth and their role in societal change.