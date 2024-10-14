Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Pooja Bhatt faced criticism on social media after questioning the appropriateness of 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Mumbai Metro, arguing that public spaces should not be misused for any kind of music, be it Hindutva pop or Christmas carols.

01:20 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Actor-director Pooja Bhatt has slammed a video that recently went viral on social media. The clip shows a group of people chanting Jai Shri Ram and singing Garba songs inside a Mumbai Metro coach, seemingly to celebrate Navratri. Bhatt took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her dismay over this incident, calling it an inappropriate use of public space. Here's what happened.

Reacting to the video, Bhatt quoted Kunal Purohit's tweet which read, "This, truly, is what Hindutva Pop music has been designed for—the easy appeal that it creates among various classes, across the rural & urban." She wrote, "How is this permissible in a public space?" "Doesn't matter if it is Hindutva pop, Christmas carols, Bollywood blockbusters, or anything in between. Public spaces cannot be misused in this manner."

Bhatt further stated, "If we can't follow basic rules there is no hope for law & order to prevail in the real sense." Bhatt's comments sparked a storm of criticism on social media, with many users trolling her. Critics highlighted that the group had booked the metro coach in advance and wasn't disturbing other passengers. Despite the backlash, Bhatt defended her views and asked why authorities were permitting such activities in public spaces.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was also seen in Amazon Prime Video's series Big Girls Don't Cry, where she portrayed the role of a strict school principal. The series featured actors like Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, Akshita Sood, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles.