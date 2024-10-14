Summarize Simplifying... In short The popular web series 'Panchayat' is set to start filming its fourth season on October 25, with Pankaj Jha and Swanand Kirkire expected to play major roles.

The plot remains under wraps, but it's speculated to revolve around unresolved mysteries from the previous season, including the new Pradhan elections.

The makers are reportedly working hard to meet high expectations and ensure the new season is loved by fans of all ages. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Panchayat' S4 to begin filming soon

'Panchayat' S4 to begin filming on October 25: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 01:10 pm Oct 14, 202401:10 pm

What's the story After the dramatic end of Season 3, are you eagerly awaiting the return of the much-loved Amazon Prime Video series, Panchayat? A source close to the production team confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that shooting for Season 4 will begin on October 25. The upcoming season will see the return of beloved characters like Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), and Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), reportedly.

Expanded cast

'Panchayat' S04: Additional cast members and their roles

The source also revealed that Pankaj Jha, who played a sly MLA in previous seasons, will have a major role in the upcoming season. Swanand Kirkire is also expected to have an important role after his brief appearance as an MP in Season 3. The ensemble cast also features Faisal Malik (Prahlad), Chandan Roy (Vikas Shukla), Sanvikaa (Rinki), Durgesh Kumar (Bhushan), Ashok Pathak (Binod), and Sunita Rajwar (Kranti Devi).

Production insights

'Panchayat' team is aware of high expectations: Source

The source further told the media portal, "The makers are aware of the gigantic expectations from the Panchayat series. It's a rare web show which is suitable for the whole family and hence, gets viewership from viewers of all ages." "All seasons until now have been satisfactory and the makers have worked hard on the script of Season 4 to ensure that it's loved by fans."

Director's statement

Director Deepak Kumar Mishra confirmed plans for 'Panchayat' S04

Back in May, when Panchayat Season 3 was released, director Deepak Kumar Mishra told PTI that they had already started writing for the fourth season. He had said, "We have started writing season four. For us, generally, there's no break between two seasons." "The third season is over and we have written three to four episodes (of Season 4) of the show."

Plot speculation

'Panchayat' S04: Anticipated plot developments and unresolved mysteries

While we don't know much about the storyline of Panchayat Season 4, Season 3's ending left us with a lot of unanswered questions. Who attacked Pradhan Ji? Will Abhishek ever pass his CAT exam? The results could change the show's course, forcing Abhishek to choose between staying in Phulera or leaving. Finally, Season 4 might focus on the elections for the new Pradhan of Phulera Gram Panchayat, promising to bring major twists to the series.