Summarize Simplifying... In short Malayalam actor Bala has been arrested following allegations of defamation and stalking by his ex-wife, Suressh, and their daughter, Avantika.

Suressh claims Bala was abusive during their marriage and neglected his financial responsibilities, including a ₹15L insurance policy for their daughter.

Bala denies these allegations, while Suressh and Avantika have publicly detailed their experiences of alleged abuse.

Bala's manager has also been arrested

Malayalam actor Bala arrested over ex-wife's defamation, stalking charges

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:47 pm Oct 14, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Malayalam actor Bala has been arrested after his ex-wife, singer Amritha Suressh, filed a complaint against him. The Kadavanthra Police swung into action on Monday after Suressh accused Bala of defaming her and their daughter on his social media platforms. He has been booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The actor's manager has also been arrested in this case.

Allegations

Bala accused of harassing and stalking daughter

Suressh's complaint alleged that Bala had been harassing and stalking their daughter. The police arrested the actor early Monday from his Edappally residence before taking him to Kadavanthra Police Station for questioning. He will be produced in court later on Monday. The development comes after a slew of serious accusations were exchanged between Bala and Suressh on social media. She had accused him of lying about his previous marriage and domestic abuse.

Counterclaims

Daughter's abuse allegations and Bala's response

Things took a turn when Bala's daughter Avantika released a video accusing her father of physical and mental abuse since childhood. She also alleged that Bala didn't care to meet her after the divorce. In response, Bala shared a video denying the allegations, thanking his daughter for recognizing him as her father. Suressh has also publicly detailed the alleged abuse she and their daughter faced during her marriage to Bala.

Divorce details

Suressh detailed alleged abuse and financial neglect

Post Bala's arrest, Suressh spoke about her ordeal publicly. The singer revealed that she married Bala at 18 and went through phases of severe abuse. She also revealed that their divorce agreement had Bala's financial contribution toward their daughter's wedding. Despite a ₹15L insurance policy taken out for their daughter, Suressh claimed Bala didn't pay any premiums. She further alleged that he never showed interest in seeing his daughter post-divorce.

Financial accusations

Suressh denied allegations of embezzlement

Further, Suressh addressed allegations of financial misconduct, saying claims of her embezzling crores were unfounded. She also revealed how her call records were leaked to media outlets and false accusations were made against her and her daughter in interviews. Meanwhile, a video shared by Bala and Suressh's former driver on social media alleged that he had witnessed Bala abusing his wife during his employment with them.