Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Hansal Mehta's film 'Shahid', based on the life of lawyer Azmi, faced significant production challenges due to political backlash.

Despite this, Mehta remains deeply attached to the film, which he says restored his love for filmmaking.

He is now planning a re-release of the film, which can currently be rented on Amazon Prime Video. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Shahid' recently celebrated its 11th anniversary

'Shahid': Not Rajkummar, these actors were Hansal Mehta's first choice

By Isha Sharma 01:26 pm Oct 19, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed biopic Shahid, which recently celebrated its 11th anniversary, was originally conceived with a different lead actor. In a surprising revelation, Mehta revealed to Zoom that he had initially thought of either Shahid Kapoor or Ranbir Kapoor for the role of human rights lawyer Shahid Azmi. However, no A-list actor was ready to take on the controversial role. Eventually, Rajkummar Rao was cast in the eponymous role and delivered a critically acclaimed performance.

Director's perspective

Mehta's emotional connection to 'Shahid' and re-release plans

Reflecting on the film's journey, Mehta said he was deeply emotionally attached to Shahid. He told Zoom, "I feel very overwhelmed. Shahid continues to receive so much love." "The film is special to me. It gave me back my voice, gave me back my love for filmmaking, and gave me a reason to be." He also revealed plans for a re-release of the film, as it holds particular relevance in today's times.

Production hurdles

Mehta's research and challenges faced during 'Shahid' production

Mehta had been researching Azmi long before his untimely death. His interest was piqued when he learned that Azmi was accused of conspiracy against the State at just 16 years old, leading to a six-year stint in Tihar jail. This experience inspired Azmi's passion for law and defending the indefensible. However, making Shahid wasn't without its challenges as Mehta faced political backlash from parties in Maharashtra who labeled him pro-Pakistan. The film can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.