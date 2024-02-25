Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in 'Deva', set for October release

Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Times he slayed on dance floor

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:15 am Feb 25, 202402:15 am

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is one of those actors who does not only excel in acting but also dancing. One of the best dancers in showbiz, Kapoor can easily compete with Hrithik Roshan when it comes to performing tough dance steps with ease. As he turned 43 years old on Sunday, we bring you songs in which he made us fall in love with his moves.

#1

'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' (2024)

Kapoor returned to dancing after almost a decade with his latest film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, Kapoor showed off his dance swag in the film's songs, particularly Laal Peeli Akhiyaan. Various clippings from the song have become a sensation on the internet. Other numbers, too, including its title track and Akhiyaan Gulaab, show Kapoor in his best dancing element.

#2

'Dhan Te Nan' (2009)

Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey is not considered one of Kapoor's best movies just for his acting chops but also for his dancing style. The song Dhan Te Nan from the movie, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani, was already a hit in itself, but Kapoor's signature moves added to its popularity. It continues to be a party-favorite song even today.

#3

'Mauja Hi Mauja' (2007)

When talking about Kapoor's dance numbers, you can't miss mentioning Mauja Hi Mauja on the list. He and Kareena Kapoor Khan set the stage on fire in this track from Jab We Met. The choreography for the number was done by Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves. Kapoor impressed with his dance skills once again in Nagada Nagada from the same film.

#4

'Shaam Shaandaar' and 'Gulaabo' (2015)

Alia Bhatt and Kapoor's 2015 film Shaandaar flunked at the box office. While the film directed by Vikas Bahl didn't click with the audience, its music sure became a hit. The two songs, Shaam Shaandaar and Gulaabo, weren't only loved for their pumped-up music but also for the grooves that Kapoor showed. It is difficult to pick Kapoor's best performance between the two songs.

