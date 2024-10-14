Summarize Simplifying... In short "Devara - Part 1" continues to shine at the box office, raking in ₹274cr by its 17th day.

The film is particularly popular in Telugu, with impressive occupancy rates in key regions like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

'Devara' is strong amid new releases; collects ₹274cr after Day-17

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:46 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Tollywood film Devara - Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, has achieved a major box office milestone. After 17 days of release, the film has collected an impressive ₹274.1 crore in India across all languages. The star-studded cast includes Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

'Devara - Part 1' continues to perform well

On its 17th day (Sunday), Devara - Part 1 added around ₹5.25 crore to its total collection, showing a steady performance at the box office. The film has performed exceptionally well in Telugu, with an overall occupancy of 54.18% on Sunday (October 13). The occupancy rates for morning, afternoon, evening, and night shows stood at 31.1%, 64.04%, 73.73%, and 47.84% respectively.

'Devara - Part 1' dominates in major regions

The film's performance in key regions has been remarkable. In Hyderabad, the overall occupancy stood at 42% across 249 shows on Sunday. Bengaluru recorded a higher occupancy of 65.25% over 50 shows, while Chennai witnessed an impressive 91% occupancy across just three shows. Other cities like Vijayawada, Warangal, Guntur, and Vizag-Visakhapatnam also reported high occupancies ranging from 53.75% to 76%.