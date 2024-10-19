'Vicky Vidya...' struggles; collects ₹28cr after Day 8
The romantic comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is having a tough time at the box office. Despite clashing with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra, it initially held its ground with a decent opening. But now, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's domestic earnings have plummeted to a mere ₹1.35cr on its eighth day (Friday). Its total collections stand at ₹28.35cr.
'Vicky Vidya...' box office performance: A closer look
On its opening day, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video earned ₹5.5cr, followed by ₹6.9cr and ₹6.4cr on the second and third days respectively. However, from the fourth day, it witnessed a sharp decline in its daily earnings with just ₹2.4cr on Day 4, further dropping to ₹1.8cr by Day 7 and finally to a mere ₹1.35cr on Day 8 in the domestic market. The film also stars Tiku Talsania and Vijay Raaz.
'Vicky Vidya...' failed to capitalize on festive weekend
The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, couldn't take advantage of the festive Dussehra weekend. Even with the holiday season, it did not get a major boost in its box office performance. The plot revolves around a newlywed couple in Rishikesh, who lose their intimate CD and go on a quest to find it. Read our review of the film here.