'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya...' struggles; collects ₹28cr after Day 8

By Isha Sharma 10:22 am Oct 19, 2024

What's the story The romantic comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is having a tough time at the box office. Despite clashing with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra, it initially held its ground with a decent opening. But now, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's domestic earnings have plummeted to a mere ₹1.35cr on its eighth day (Friday). Its total collections stand at ₹28.35cr.

Detailed analysis

'Vicky Vidya...' box office performance: A closer look

On its opening day, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video earned ₹5.5cr, followed by ₹6.9cr and ₹6.4cr on the second and third days respectively. However, from the fourth day, it witnessed a sharp decline in its daily earnings with just ₹2.4cr on Day 4, further dropping to ₹1.8cr by Day 7 and finally to a mere ₹1.35cr on Day 8 in the domestic market. The film also stars Tiku Talsania and Vijay Raaz.

Missed opportunity

'Vicky Vidya...' failed to capitalize on festive weekend

The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, couldn't take advantage of the festive Dussehra weekend. Even with the holiday season, it did not get a major boost in its box office performance. The plot revolves around a newlywed couple in Rishikesh, who lose their intimate CD and go on a quest to find it. Read our review of the film here.