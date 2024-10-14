Summarize Simplifying... In short The action drama 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala, has steadily collected ₹16.75cr in three days, despite a Hindi occupancy rate of 26.57% in theaters.

The film, starring Vedang Raina and Rahul Ravindran, tells the story of a sister fighting to clear her brother's false accusation.

What's the story Alia Bhatt's action-packed film Jigra has displayed remarkable resilience at the box office, despite facing competition from other releases over the Dussehra weekend. The film, which delves into a deep sibling bond, was released on October 11 and has been praised for Bhatt's action scenes. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, it held its own against Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

'Jigra' raked in ₹5.65cr on 3rd day of release

On its third day (Sunday), Jigra raked in ₹5.65cr, taking its total earnings to ₹16.75cr, as per Sacnilk. The film witnessed a Hindi occupancy rate of 26.57% in theaters all day long, with different rates at different showtimes: 13.34% for morning shows, 31.28% for afternoon shows, 35.43% for evening shows, and 26.22% for night shows, respectively.

'Jigra' plot and production details

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra narrates the tale of a sister who goes against all odds to save her younger brother from a false accusation. The action drama was made on a budget of ₹90cr and stars Vedang Raina, Rahul Ravindran, Manoj Pahwa, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in key roles alongside Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Bhatt faced accusations of inflating 'Jigra' box office numbers

Meanwhile, on Saturday (October 12), Divya Khossla Kumar accused Bhatt and Karan Johar of inflating Jigra's box office numbers. In an Instagram Story, she claimed that she had visited a theater for a screening of Jigra and found it empty. She further alleged that "Alia Bhatt bought her own tickets and announced fake collections." "Why is paid media silent?" she questioned.