'Despatch' will stream on ZEE5

OTT: Where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming thriller 'Despatch'

By Isha Sharma 10:02 am Oct 19, 202410:02 am

What's the story Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen in the upcoming thriller Despatch, directed by Kanu Behl. The film will see Bajpayee as a tabloid journalist dealing with digitalization and a mid-life crisis. ZEE5 has announced that it has acquired the streaming rights of this much-awaited movie. The release date is yet to be announced.

Film premiere

'Despatch' to premiere at MAMI Film Festival 2024

The new poster of Despatch sees Bajpayee looking tense, wearing spectacles and carrying a bag on one shoulder. The background of the image is a newspaper with the film's title on the top and a headline that reads, "India's Biggest Scam." Along with the poster release, it was announced that Despatch will premiere at the MAMI Film Festival 2024. The film also stars Shahana Goswami and Rituparna Sen.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement here

Director appreciation

Bajpayee's high praise for director Behl

In an earlier interview with Variety, Bajpayee spoke highly of Behl's unique directorial style. He said that every young actor should want to work with Behl at least once in their career. "The workshops that he makes you go through, the takes that he makes you go through, all of it... it all boils down to only one thing: the vast experience of filmmaking," said Bajpayee. Behl is also known for the critically acclaimed movies Agra and Titli.