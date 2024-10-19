Summarize Simplifying... In short Vijay Varma, known for his role as Moeen in "Gully Boy", left a lasting impact with his minor role in "Pink", even scaring singer Sunidhi Chauhan at a screening.

'Don't come near me'—When Vijay Varma's 'Pink' character terrified Sunidhi

What's the story Vijay Varma, who is known for his intense and often villainous roles in films and series like Darlings, Pink, and Dahaad, recently opened up about how these characters have affected his real-life image. At the grand launch of SCREEN magazine in Mumbai on Friday, he revealed that "pretty girls and their mothers" have expressed fear toward him because of his on-screen personas. This has unsettled the actor.

'I'm very scared of you': Varma's encounter with Sunidhi Chauhan

Varma also recounted an incident from an all-women screening of Pink where he played a minor but impactful role. "Before the screening everyone was happy but by the end, some were crying and some didn't want to leave." "I tried to console Sunidhi Chauhan but she told me 'don't come near me. I'm very scared of you.' I was like 'Oh my god what just happened?' then the director pulled me aside and told me I did a good job."

Varma's career trajectory and recent roles

Varma shot to fame as Moeen in Gully Boy (2019). He then went on to play intense characters in projects such as Darlings, She, Mirzapur, and Dahaad, where he played a serial killer. His performances have made him a star on the rise. Most recently, he starred as Captain Devi Sharan in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack based on the true events of the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814.