Summarize Simplifying... In short Luca Guadagnino, known for his recent hit film 'Challengers', is set to direct a new adaptation of the controversial 1991 novel 'American Psycho'.

The project, backed by Lionsgate, is a reinterpretation of the story about a Manhattan banker turned serial killer, previously brought to screen in 2000 with Christian Bale.

Guadagnino's unique vision and success in the film industry make him an exciting choice for this classic tale's revival.

Luca Guadagnino to helm new 'American Psycho' adaptation

By Isha Sharma 09:31 am Oct 19, 202409:31 am

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is reportedly in final talks to helm a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's novel American Psycho for Lionsgate, according to Deadline. The project won't be a remake of the original film but a new take on Ellis's book. Scott Z Burns will write the screenplay for this venture.

Background

'American Psycho' novel and original film adaptation

Ellis's 1991 novel American Psycho was both groundbreaking and controversial. It chronicled the life of a Manhattan investment banker who turned into a serial killer. The book's meticulous detail and graphic violence led to censorship in several countries. The first film adaptation, released in 2000, starred Christian Bale under Mary Harron's direction and has since gained a cult following. It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Studio statement

Lionsgate expressed excitement over Guadagnino's involvement

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson expressed excitement over Guadagnino's involvement in the project. He said, "We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate." "Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP." The studio has been keen to reinterpret Ellis's novel for quite some time now.

Filmmaker profiles

Guadagnino's recent successes and Burns's notable works

Guadagnino's latest film, Challengers, starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, opened at No. 1 at the box office and received positive reviews. His other film Queer is currently on a festival run after premiering at the London Film Festival. Meanwhile, Burns is known for creating the Apple TV+ limited series Extrapolations and his screenwriting credits include The Report, Side Effects, and The Bourne Ultimatum.