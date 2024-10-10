Summarize Simplifying... In short A sequel to Amitabh Bachchan's 46-year-old film 'Trishul' may be in the works, marking the fifth collaboration between Bachchan and producer Anand Pandit.

The sequel, 'Trishul 2', will explore the life of Vijay, the protagonist, after being accepted into the Gupta family.

Anand Pandit plans 'Trishul' sequel

46 years later, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Trishul' sequel might be coming!

What's the story Producer Anand Pandit has revealed plans to make a sequel to the 1978 film Trishul, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The announcement came on the eve of Bachchan's 82nd birthday. Pandit, who was deeply inspired by the original film and its protagonist Vijay (played by Bachchan), has seen Trishul nearly 60 times since its release. He called the planned sequel "a manifestation of his dream" and "his tribute" to the legendary actor.

Sequel plot

Pandit's vision for 'Trishul 2'

"The story of a man who comes with nothing to a city and makes it big in the construction business inspired me immensely," Pandit told Mid-Day. "Trishul 2 will narrate how life unfolded for Vijay after being accepted in the Gupta family." "It would be fascinating to find out if he lived happily ever after with Geeta [Rakhee's character] if his own family grew and whether he could heal his wounds."

Ongoing collaboration

'Trishul 2' would mark Pandit's 5th collaboration with Bachchan

If the project goes through, Trishul 2 will be the fifth time Pandit and Bachchan have collaborated. Their previous collaborations include Sarkar 3 (2017), Chehre (2021), Fakt Mahilao Maate (2022), and Fakt Purusho Maate. Pandit also backed Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull (2021). However, he hasn't finalized a director for the sequel but hinted it might be a young, new director. He is also yet to speak to Big B or the original's makers about it.

'Trishul'

Know more about 'Trishul'

IMDb describes Trishul as, "An engineer visiting a town, has a brief affair with a local girl and walks off, leaving her with a child. The son grows up to avenge his deserted mother. Vijay is the angry young man playing the son." Written by Salim-Javed and directed by Yash Chopra, it also starred Sanjeev Kumar and Shashi Kapoor. It's streaming on ZEE5.