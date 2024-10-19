Box office: 'Jigra' dips further; struggles to touch ₹25cr
The jailbreak drama Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is witnessing a downward trend at the box office. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film has failed to impress in its first week and witnessed a further decline on its second Friday. Despite the initial buzz, Jigra's box office performance has been disappointing with alarmingly low numbers.
'Jigra' collected ₹1.15cr on Day 8
The film's box office performance has been dismal, with a further dip seen on its second Friday. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jigra collected a mere ₹1.15cr on Friday (Day 8). This comes after a trend of declining daily collections since its release, from ₹4.55cr on Day 1 to just over a crore by the end of the first week. Its total collection stands at ₹23.6cr.
'Jigra' is a joint venture of Dharma and Eternal Sunshine
Jigra, a joint venture between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, revolves around Satya. The character, played by Bhatt, goes through immense emotional turmoil after her brother Ankur is falsely accused of having drugs and sentenced to death on the foreign island of Hanshi Dao. In retaliation, she plans to break him out of jail. It was released on October 11, clashing with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.