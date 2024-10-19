Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Jigra', a collaboration between Dharma and Eternal Sunshine Productions, is struggling at the box office, with its total collection standing at ₹23.6cr.

The movie, which tells the story of a woman planning to break her falsely accused brother out of jail, has seen a steady decline in daily collections since its release.

Despite its intriguing plot, the film's earnings dipped to a mere ₹1.15cr on its second Friday.

'Jigra' Day 8 box office collection

Box office: 'Jigra' dips further; struggles to touch ₹25cr

By Isha Sharma 09:18 am Oct 19, 2024

What's the story The jailbreak drama Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is witnessing a downward trend at the box office. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film has failed to impress in its first week and witnessed a further decline on its second Friday. Despite the initial buzz, Jigra's box office performance has been disappointing with alarmingly low numbers.

Box office performance

'Jigra' collected ₹1.15cr on Day 8

The film's box office performance has been dismal, with a further dip seen on its second Friday. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jigra collected a mere ₹1.15cr on Friday (Day 8). This comes after a trend of declining daily collections since its release, from ₹4.55cr on Day 1 to just over a crore by the end of the first week. Its total collection stands at ₹23.6cr.

Film synopsis

'Jigra' is a joint venture of Dharma and Eternal Sunshine

Jigra, a joint venture between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, revolves around Satya. The character, played by Bhatt, goes through immense emotional turmoil after her brother Ankur is falsely accused of having drugs and sentenced to death on the foreign island of Hanshi Dao. In retaliation, she plans to break him out of jail. It was released on October 11, clashing with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.