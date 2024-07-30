In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Bad Newz' has had a rollercoaster of earnings in its first 11 days, raking in a total of ₹53.15cr.

Despite a mid-week dip and fluctuating revenues, the movie managed to bounce back in its second week, demonstrating its resilience against typical box office challenges.

With an impressive total collection, 'Bad Newz' proves its ability to maintain substantial earnings.

'Bad Newz' breaks box office records

'Bad Newz' rakes in ₹53.15cr in first 11 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:15 pm Jul 30, 202401:15 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Bad Newz has shown impressive performance at the box office, amassing an estimated ₹53.15cr India net within its first 11 days of release. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, the movie features Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film's earnings on its opening day were ₹8.3cr, which saw a significant increase over the next two days.

Revenue rollercoaster

'Bad Newz' witnessed fluctuating earnings in first week

The film's earnings experienced a rollercoaster ride during the first week. After an initial surge, Bad Newz saw a 23.49% increase on its second day, earning ₹10.25cr, and an 8.78% rise on the third day with ₹11.15cr in revenue. However, the first Monday marked a significant drop of 68.61%, bringing in only ₹3.5cr, followed by a slight recovery on Tuesday with earnings of ₹3.75cr, indicating a 7.14% increase.

Mid-Week dip

'Bad Newz' saw gradual decrease in mid-week earnings

The mid-week earnings of Bad Newz showed a gradual decline. The film earned ₹3.15cr on Wednesday, marking a decrease of 16%, and ₹2.75cr on Thursday, indicating a further decrease of 12.7%. Despite the fluctuating revenues, the total collection for the first week stood strong at ₹42.85cr. This trend demonstrates the film's ability to maintain substantial earnings despite facing typical mid-week box office challenges.

Weekend recovery

'Bad Newz' bounced back in second week

In its second week, Bad Newz saw a dip on Friday with earnings of ₹2.15cr, marking a decrease of 21.82%. However, the film bounced back over the weekend, earning ₹3.25cr on Saturday—an increase of 51.16%—and ₹3.75cr on Sunday—a rise of 15.38%. On its 11th day (Monday), early estimates suggest that Bad Newz earned around ₹1.15cr India net, bringing the total to an impressive ₹53.15cr in just over a week and a half.