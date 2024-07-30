In short Simplifying... In short Bella Hadid expressed shock and regret over her involvement in an Adidas ad linked to the tragic 1972 Munich Olympics event, criticizing her team and Adidas for their lack of historical awareness.

Bella Hadid 'apologizes' over Adidas ad linked to Munich Olympics

By Tanvi Gupta 01:11 pm Jul 30, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Model and activist Bella Hadid has publicly addressed her involvement in a controversial Adidas advertisement that sparked outrage due to its association with the tragic 1972 Munich Olympics. In a statement shared on her Instagram Story, Hadid expressed disappointment in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. The ad, unveiled earlier this month, featured Hadid holding a classic sneaker from the 1970s to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Olympics.

Unawareness revealed

'Would never knowingly engage with work linked to horrific tragedy...'

Hadid stated she was "shocked" and "upset" by the ad's connection to the tragic event at the 1972 Munich Olympics, where 11 Israeli athletes and one German police officer were killed by a Palestinian militant group. She claimed to have had no knowledge of this link before its unveiling. The model wrote, "I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind."

Criticism voiced

Hadid criticized her team and Adidas for lack of awareness

Hadid further criticized her team and Adidas for their lack of awareness about the historical connection. She stated, "My team should have known, Adidas should have known and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up." The model acknowledged her responsibility to do more research before participating in such campaigns.

Stance clarified

Model denounced campaign's connection to Palestinian liberation

Hadid, whose father Mohammed Hadid is Palestinian, denounced the campaign's connection to the liberation of the Palestinian people. She stated that Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism, and criticized the campaign for unintentionally highlighting an event that does not represent who they are. The model has been an outspoken activist for Palestinian causes and emphasized her pride in her Palestinian heritage.

Twitter Post

Take a look at her full statement here

Brand apology

Adidas apologized for the campaign's negative impact

Adidas has since apologized for the campaign and its negative impact on Hadid and other models involved. The brand issued a statement on Adidas Originals's Instagram Story, acknowledging the continued connections being made to the tragic Munich Olympics due to their recent SL72 campaign. They expressed regret for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world as a result of this campaign.