Jaya Bachchan courts controversy in Parliament

Jaya's documents use Amitabh's name—Netizens ask why the fuss then

By Tanvi Gupta 12:55 pm Jul 30, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor and Samajwadi Party MP, Jaya Bachchan, has come under fire for expressing her displeasure at being addressed as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan" in the Parliament recently. The incident occurred when Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, introduced her as "Smt Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji." In response, Bachchan asserted her individual identity saying, "Sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte toh kaafi ho jaata (If you only mentioned Jaya Bachchan, that would have been enough)."

Identity assertion

Bachchan criticized the 'new method' of addressing women

A visibly irked Bachchan further criticized the practice of women being identified by their husbands' names, stating, "There's this new method wherein women have to be known by their husband's name. Unka koi astitva nahi...They have no achievements of their own." However, Singh retorted that he had used the name "she registered in her official documents." This exchange sparked criticism from netizens on social media.

Online backlash

Netizens criticized Bachchan's stance on name usage

Netizens were quick to point out the inconsistency in Bachchan's stance. One user noted, "In her own nomination documents and hence Rajya Sabha official records, her name is Smt. Jaya Amitabh Bachchan...but no...she wants to be referred as Smt. Jaya Bachchan only." Another echoed this sentiment, tweeting, "She uses her husband's full name in documents & lectures the Vice-Chairman of Rajya Sabha, not use her husband's name while addressing her."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the now-viral video here

Controversy

'Not once have I seen Jaya not irritated...'

Bachchan is known for courting controversies every time she steps out and has gained a reputation for her demeanor with the paparazzi. During the Ambani wedding, she appeared visibly annoyed when the paparazzi asked the entire Bachchan family to pose on the red carpet, and she was the first to walk away from the photo op. Reflecting on her behavior, a user commented, "Why is she perpetually grumpy? Not once have I seen Jaya Bachchan not irritated, let alone happy."