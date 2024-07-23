In short Simplifying... In short Fans are buzzing with speculation that Blake Lively could be Lady Deadpool, following a photo she shared in a red outfit.

The rumors were fueled by a teaser trailer featuring a mysterious figure in a similar suit and a voiceover by Ryan Reynolds.

Despite the excitement, Reynolds humorously stated they haven't worked much together due to Lively's high fee, but she has shown support for the franchise. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Blake Lively rumored to play Lady Deadpool

Is Blake Lively Lady Deadpool? Fans convinced after red-outfit photo

By Tanvi Gupta 11:15 am Jul 23, 202411:15 am

What's the story Is Blake Lively Lady Deadpool in the forthcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine? The 36-year-old actor sparked speculation by sharing a photo from the movie set on Monday featuring her actor husband Ryan Reynolds in full Deadpool attire. In the image, Lively is seen donning a red top and arm warmer while kissing Reynolds. This has led fans to speculate that her outfit could be a hint at her playing Lady Deadpool in the movie.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to Lively's possible Lady Deadpool role

The photo shared by Lively has stirred up excitement among fans. One fan took to X/Twitter to comment, "It's time! Lady Deadpool," while another queried, "Is this a confirmation that you are in it?" The possibility of Lively taking on the role has been met with enthusiasm, even leading one fan to jokingly threaten to start a petition if she isn't cast as Lady Deadpool.

Trailer clues

Teaser trailer fueled Lady Deadpool speculation

Speculation about the appearance of Lady Deadpool, a female version of Deadpool from an alternate universe, began with a teaser trailer released in June. The trailer showcased a pair of legs in a suit similar to Deadpool's and featured a voiceover by Reynolds stating, "I'm about to lose everything that I've ever cared about." The final trailer further fueled rumors when it revealed a mysterious figure with blonde hair and a red-and-black suit matching Deadpool's.

Movie tribute

Lively paid tribute to Reynolds's new movie

Lively also posted a video paying homage to Reynolds's new movie for its shout-outs to "millennial girls." In the video, she said: "Tell me Deadpool's married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me..." She followed this with a montage from the upcoming superhero comedy. The film includes references to Avril Lavigne's song I'm with You, Harry Potter, Frozen, Celine Dion, NSYNC, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, and more.

On-screen partnership

Meanwhile, Reynolds recently joked about working with Lively

Despite fans' hopes for Lively and Reynolds to share the screen, Reynolds has humorously explained why they haven't worked that much together. In an interview, he mentioned, "I can't afford her fee." He also joked that Lively is "not half the friend that Hugh is," referring to his long-time friend Hugh Jackman. While not confirmed as part of the cast, Lively has shown support for the Deadpool franchise by purchasing a ping-pong table for the production of its third installment.