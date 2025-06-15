'The Raja Saab' pre-teaser: Meet female leads of Prabhas's film
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, will be released on Monday at 10:52am.
The film, directed by Maruthi, marks a departure from Prabhas's usual action and romantic roles as it explores the horror-comedy genre.
Ahead of the teaser release, makers have dropped a short pre-teaser that is already winning hearts online.
Teaser details
What happens in the pre-teaser clip?
In the pre-teaser clip, the female leads Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar are seen looking up in shock.
This suggests that something unusual or possibly supernatural is about to happen in the particular sequence.
The movie is produced by People Media Factory and has music by Thaman S, who is known for delivering chart-topping tracks.
Twitter Post
Check out the clip here
It’s more than a vibe…— The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) June 15, 2025
it’s a REBEL ENERGY ⚡#TheRajaSaabTeaser Tomorrow at 10:52AM. #Prabhas #TheRajaSaab pic.twitter.com/OrB7oZEEI2
Release date
To hit screens on December 5
The Raja Saab is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 5, 2025.
The film will be released in multiple languages, ensuring it reaches a wide audience across the country.
With its unique blend of horror and comedy elements, The Raja Saab is expected to be a major crowd-puller at the box office.