Presenting Australia's World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign in stats
What's the story
The 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle has concluded with a historic finale.
On Saturday, South Africa made cricketing history by defeating Australia by five wickets in the final at Lord's.
It was a rare defeat for the Aussies in an ICC final. Notably, they entered the summit clash as defending champions.
Here we decode Australia's 2023-25 WTC campaign in stats.
Points table
Australia finished second in the standings
With 13 wins from 19 matches, Australia finished second in the standings with a PCT of 67.54 (4 losses, 2 draws).
They made it to the finals despite losing home Test matches against India and West Indies.
The Aussies qualified for their second successive WTC final appearance, having won the 2023 summit clash against India.
They missed a golden chance of becoming the first team to defend their WTC honor.
Batting
Khawaja scored the most runs for the team
Usman Khawaja finished as Australia's highest run-getter in this cycle, having scored 1,428 runs at an average of nearly 40 (39.66).
Steve Smith (1,403 at 41.26), Travis Head (1,197 at 34.20), and Alex Carey (1,020 at 35.17) were the other Australians with 1,000-plus runs.
Smith tallied the most tons for Australia (5) as Head trails him with three centuries.
Scores
Khawaja was Australia's only double-centurion
Khawaja was also Australia's only double-centurion in this cycle, having made 232 against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test earlier this year.
Cameron Green (174* vs New Zealand), David Warner (164 vs Pakistan), Carey (156 vs Sri Lanka), and Head (152 vs India) were the other Aussies to clock 150-plus scores.
Bowling
Cummins took the most wickets
Australian captain Pat Cummins finished as the top wicket-taker of the cycle.
He claimed 80 scalps from 35 innings at 23.48. He managed six five-wicket hauls, again the most for any bowler.
Cummins also recorded the best innings figures in a WTC final, 6/28.
In fact, three of the top four wicket-takers in this cycle are from Australia.
Mitchell Starc (77 wickets) and Nathan Lyon (66 wickets) follow Cummins.
Best figures
Cummins also recorded the best figures for Australia
Cummins's 6/28 in the final are also the best bowling figures for Australia in this cycle.
He overtook Scott Boland, who claimed 6/45 vs India in Sydney earlier this year.
Starc's 6/48 vs India, Lyon's 6/65 vs New Zealand, and Cummins's 6/91 vs England are the other six-wicket hauls recorded by Aussie bowlers in this cycle.
Team totals
Highest and lowest scores
Australia posted 654/6d vs Sri Lanka in the Galle Test earlier this year, their highest team score in this cycle.
This is overall the second-highest team total in this edition.
Cummins's team could not cross the 500-run mark in any other innings.
Meanwhile, Australia's only sub-150 total in this cycle came versus India in Perth last year (104/10).