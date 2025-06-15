What's the story

Team South Africa has ended its 27-year-long wait for an ICC trophy by winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's.

The Proteas chased down a target of 282 runs with five wickets to spare, marking their first ICC title since 1998.

Aiden Markram was instrumental in the chase, scoring a crucial 136 and leading his team to victory. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada claimed nine wickets in the match.

Here we decode SA's victorious campaign in stats.