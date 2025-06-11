What's the story

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has completed 50 wickets against Australia in Test cricket.

Rabada reached the lanmdark in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final at the iconic Lord's.

One of most prolific wicket-takers, Rabada attained this feat with his first wicket of the match. He dismissed Usman Khawaja.

He is the 10th Proteas player with 50-plus wickets against Australia in the format.