Kagiso Rabada completes 50 Test wickets against Australia: Key stats
What's the story
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has completed 50 wickets against Australia in Test cricket.
Rabada reached the lanmdark in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final at the iconic Lord's.
One of most prolific wicket-takers, Rabada attained this feat with his first wicket of the match. He dismissed Usman Khawaja.
He is the 10th Proteas player with 50-plus wickets against Australia in the format.
Bowling
Rabada torments Khawaja to reach milestone
Rabada bowled three maiden overs to start with in this match. All of the deliveries were bowled to Khawaja.
However, the 19th ball which Rabada bowled to Khawaja in the 7th over, resulted in the latter's wicket.
Marnus Labuschagne handed the strike to Khawaja in the 2nd ball and the southpaw edged a delivery to first slip against a fourth-stump ball.
Information
Double strike for the fast bowler
In the same over, Rabada dismissed Cameron Green, who came to bat at number three. A fuller ball shaped away late and derived a thick outside edge of Green. Notably, Green dispatched Rabada for a four off the 1st ball he faced.
Wickets
Rabada against Australia in Tests
Between 2016 and 2025, Rabada has played 12 Tests against Australia.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scalped 50-plus wickets from 19 innings at an average of under 24. His tally includes 3 five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets.
Rabada took a fifer in his maiden Test against Australia (5/92 at the WACA). He also took 6/54 in the 2018 Gqeberha Test.
Information
Rabada owns this unique record
Rabada is one of only two Proteas bowlers to have taken more than 10 wickets in a Test against Australia, the other being HJ Tayfield (13/165). Notably, Rabada took 11/150 against Australia in qeberha in 2018.
Milestone
Rabada joins these names
As mentioned, Rabada has become the 10th South African player with 50-plus wickets against Australia in the format.
Dale Steyn (70), HJ Tayfield (64), Morne Morkel (58), Makhaya Ntini (58), Allan Donald (53), TL Goddard (53), Vernon Philander (53), Shaun Pollock (52), and Jacques Kallis (50) are the only other SA players with this feat.