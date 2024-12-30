Summarize Simplifying... In short In the world of cricket, tail-enders have often turned the tide in crucial run chases.

Notable instances include Winston Benjamin's unbeaten 40 in the 1988 Bridgetown Test, Gerry Hazlitt's 34* in the 1907 Sydney Test, Kagiso Rabada's 31* in the 2024 Centurion match, and Ishant Sharma's 31 in the 2010 Mohali match.

These players, despite their lower batting order, showcased resilience and aggression, contributing significantly to their teams' victories.

Kagiso Rabada recently entered this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

Instances of tail-enders starring in successful run chases (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:05 am Dec 30, 202411:05 am

What's the story South Africa booked a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, after defeating Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test. The Proteas chased down a paltry target of 148 runs at Centurion, despite being reduced to 99/8 at one stage. The sensational comeback was majorly scripted by Kagiso Rabada. Here we look at the highest scores from No. 10 or below in successful Test chases.

#1

Winston Benjamin - 40* in Bridgetown, 1988

West Indies needed to chase down a tricky 266 to seal the 1988 Bridgetown Test against Pakistan. They were reeling at 207/8 when Winston Benjamin arrived in the middle. He joined forces with wicket-keeper Jeff Dujon (29*) and the duo stitched an unbeaten 61-run stand. Despite Dujon being the more recognized batter, Benjamin was the aggressor in the partnership as he made 40* off 72 balls, having smashed four boundaries and two maximums.

#2

Gerry Hazlitt - 34* in Sydney, 1907

Gerry Hazlitt showcased immense character as Australia prevailed in the 1907 Sydney Test against England. Chasing 274, the hosts were down to 219/8 when Hazlitt arrived to bat. He joined forces with number nine batter Tibby Cotter (33*) and the duo recorded an unbeaten 56-run stand. Hazlitt returned unbeaten on 34* as he slammed six boundaries during his stay.

#3

Kagiso Rabada - 31* in Centurion, 2024

The Proteas were cruising at 96/4 in the aformentioned Centurion match, before Mohammad Abbas's bowling onslaught reduced them to 99/8. Abbas claimed six wickets in the innings, putting Pakistan in a strong position to win. However, Rabada, who arrived at number 10, recorded an unbeaten 51-run stand with Marco Jansen (16*), turning the tide in SA's favor. Notably, Rabada batted aggressievly amid tough circumstances as he faced just 25 balls for his 31*. The pacer smashed five boundaries.

#4

Ishant Sharma - 31 in Mohali, 2010

India sealed a thrilling one-wicket triumph in the 2010 Mohali match. They were down to 124/8 in a chase of 216. VVS Laxman was then joined by Ishant Sharma as the duo brought the home side back in the game. While Laxman (79*) was the aggressor in the partnership, Ishant supported him well. The latter faced 92 balls for his 31 as he added 81 runs with Laxman. Though Ishant was eventually dismissed, India eventually prevailed.