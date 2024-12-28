Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling cricket match, Nitish Reddy's maiden Test century helped India avoid a sub-250 score, with support from Washington Sundar's half-century.

Veteran cricketer Gavaskar praised Reddy's performance, advising him to stay grounded for a successful career.

At 21 years, Reddy became the third-youngest Indian to score a Test century in Australia, showcasing consistent performance throughout the tour. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Reddy returned unbeaten on 105 at stumps

Gavaskar lauds Nitish Reddy's maiden Test ton, issues this warning

By Parth Dhall 03:39 pm Dec 28, 202403:39 pm

What's the story Young Indian batter Nitish Kumar Reddy continues to shine in his debut Test series. He smashed a match-defining century in the ongoing MCG Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reddy's impressive performance, which included 10 fours and a six, helped India avoid the follow-on and took them past 340. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised Reddy's achievement but also offered some words of caution to the young player.

Match scenario

Reddy's century saves India from early dismissal

India was staring at a sub-250 score when Reddy stepped up. He found a dependable partner in Washington Sundar, who scored a half-century. The duo kept India's hopes alive in the match. The tension grew when Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah were dismissed, leaving Mohammed Siraj, India's final wicket, with three balls to face. But Siraj fended off Pat Cummins successfully, allowing Reddy to complete his century in the next over.

Veteran's guidance

Gavaskar's advice to Reddy post his maiden Test century

Praising Reddy on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "This is the first Test hundred and he is going to score many more in the near future. I am expecting to see him among the runs in the future. He is a star of Indian cricket." However, he also advised Reddy not to take Indian cricket for granted and remember the sacrifices made by his family. Gavaskar emphasized that if Reddy stays true to himself, a successful career awaits him.

Strategic alliance

Reddy's partnership with Sundar reduces Australia's lead

Reddy walked out on Day 3 after India were down to 191/6 with Rishabh Pant's dismissal. The right-handed batter displayed his crunch strokes right from the outset. He also defended the sharp deliveries well. Reddy kept the scoreboard ticking while Sundar protected one end. The duo added over 120 runs. Although India lost successive wickets in the final session, including that of Sundar, Reddy completed his century.

Record-breaker

Reddy's historic achievement at Melbourne Cricket Ground

At 21 years and 216 days, Reddy became the third-youngest at the time of maiden Test century for India in Australia. He is behind Sachin Tendulkar (18y 256d, Sydney, 1992) and Pant (21y 92d, Sydney, 2019). Reddy is also the third-youngest to have scored a Test century batting at number eight or lower, after Abul Hasan (20y 108d) and Ajay Ratra (20y 150d).

Rising star

Reddy's consistent performance in Australian tour

Reddy's vigorous and decisive footwork was the highlight of his century. His application against both pacers and spinners resulted in crisp strokes played all around the ground. Notably, Reddy has got runs under his belt every time he walked out to bat on the tour so far. His scores in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy read 100*, 16, 42, 42, 41, and 38*.