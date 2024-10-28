Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunil Gavaskar tops the list of highest run-scorers in Test matches at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, with a whopping 1,122 runs.

These iconic players have left an indelible mark on the stadium's history with their impressive performances.

Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid fared well at the Wankhede Stadium

Presenting batters with 600+ Test runs at Wankhede Stadium

By Parth Dhall 04:49 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story New Zealand scripted history after beating India in the 2nd Test in Pune. This marked their first-ever Test series win in India. Hosts India will now play for the pride in the upcoming 3rd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Over the years, several batters have starred on Mumbai's red-soil wicket. Have a look at batters with 600+ Test runs at this venue.

Sunil Gavaskar: 1,122 runs

Over 30 years after retiring, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar continues to lead the runs column in Tests at the Wankhede Stadium. He remains the only batter with over 1,000 runs at this venue in the longest format. The Little Master, in his illustrious career, slammed 1,122 runs from 11 Tests at an incredible average of 56.10 here. His tally includes five tons.

Sachin Tendulkar: 921 runs

Following Gavaskar is his successor, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The latter is the only other batter with 900+ Test runs in Mumbai. Tendulkar racked up 921 runs from 11 Tests at an average of 48.47 here. He slammed a century and eight fifties. In fact, Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket after playing his 200th Test in Mumbai (2013), his home ground.

Dilip Vengsarkar: 631 runs

One of India's greatest batters, Dilip Vengsarkar also fared well at the Wankhede Stadium during his career. The former Indian top-order batter scored 631 runs from 10 Test encounters at an average of 48.53 in Mumbai. His tally included two tons and as many half-centuries. However, Vengsarkar's last Test innings in Mumbai resulted in a duck.

Rahul Dravid: 619 runs

Rahul Dravid, also known as 'The Wall', had a brilliant run at India's iconic venue. He racked up 619 runs from seven Tests at an average of 56.27 in Mumbai. Dravid scored a century and four half-centuries here. His last Test appearances at Wankhede was in November 2011, where he recorded scores of 82 and 33.