Australian cricketer Maxwell has hailed India's Jasprit Bumrah as the "best all-format bowler of all time" following his stellar performance in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Bumrah's unique bowling style, including his "unbelievable slow ball" and "great yorker," has been key to his success, according to Maxwell.

With a career tally of 173 Test, 149 ODI, and 89 T20I wickets, Bumrah is set to lead India's bowling attack in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah currently tops the ICC Test rankings

Maxwell terms Jasprit Bumrah 'best all-format bowler of all time'

By Parth Dhall 04:26 pm Oct 28, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell has praised Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, saying the latter will be remembered as the "best all-format bowler of all time." Currently topping the ICC Test rankings for bowlers, Bumrah has been phenomenal across formats. His prowess was especially on display during India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign last year and the Test series against South Africa, England, and Bangladesh.

Stellar record

Bumrah's impressive performance in T20 World Cup

Bumrah made merry in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, where India claimed the title after beating South Africa in the final. He dismissed 15 batters across eight matches, powering India to victory under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. His was later adjudged the Player of the Tournament, bagging an uncanny economy-rate of 4.17. Maxwell, who is part of Australia's squad for their upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, described Bumrah as "the best bowler he has ever faced."

Unique technique

Maxwell praises Bumrah's unique bowling style

Maxwell further praised Bumrah's unique bowling style and his ability to adapt. He said, "His release point, because he releases it from so far out in front of himself, almost feels like he can change where he's bowling right at the last moment." Maxwell also highlighted Bumrah's "unbelievable slow ball," "great yorker," and his skill to swing the ball both ways as key elements of his success.

Career milestones

Bumrah's impressive international career and future prospects

Bumrah, who made his debut for India in January 2016, against Australia, has taken 173 wickets in 40 Tests, 149 in 89 ODIs, and 89 in T20Is. He will lead India's bowling attack in the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy, comprising five Tests Down Under. In his last seven Tests on Australian soil, Bumrah has claimed an 32 wickets.