Tom Latham misses out on maiden Test hundred vs India

What's the story New Zealand skipper Tom Latham missed out on his maiden Test hundred against India. Nevertheless, his brilliant 86 in the third innings has helped the Kiwis extend their lead past 280 runs in the ongoing second Test in Pune. The Kiwi captain led his team's charge after India was bowled out for a mere 156. Here are his stats.

NZ's positive approach counters India's spin attack

Despite India's ploy of opening with spin from both ends, New Zealand kept a positive batting approach. Latham kept the scoreboard ticking by taking singles, using their footwork to good effect, and capitalizing on opportunities for boundaries. The southpaw continued to hold one end despite the fall of wickets at the other. Meanwhile, he touched the three-figure mark at the stroke of the third day's play. Washington Sundar eventually dismissed him.

Latham's eighth Test fifty vs India

Latham's 86 from 133 balls had eight fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 5,634 runs from 84 Tests at 39.12. This was his 30th fifty in Tests (13 tons). In 11 matches versus India, Latham has amassed 633 runs at 31.57. This was his eighth fifty against them, out of which six have come on Indian soil.

Santner's career-best spell puts NZ on top

Earlier in the day, Mitchell Santner's career-best spell of 7-53 helped bowl India out for 156. He capitalized on spin-friendly conditions to rip through India's batting order, with Glenn Phillips backing him up with a spell of 2/26. The performance put New Zealand firmly in control of the match and set the stage for their batsmen to extend the lead. Notably, the Kiwis posted 259/10 batting first thanks to fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.