Western Australia suffer shocking collapse in One-Day Cup against Tasmania

By Rajdeep Saha 04:16 pm Oct 25, 2024

What's the story In a stunning turn of events, Western Australia suffered a dramatic batting collapse in their domestic One-Day Cup match against Tasmania on Friday. The team lost eight wickets for just one run, folding their innings at 53 all out. The unexpected performance has been termed by fans on social media as one of the "craziest collapses" in cricket history.

Match highlights

Tasmania's Beau Webster shines with 6 wickets

Tasmania's Beau Webster was the star of the match, claiming six wickets while giving away only 17 runs. His performance played a significant role in Western Australia's downfall. The defending champions were initially at a promising 52/2, but could only manage to add one more run to their total. This single run came from a wide, further highlighting their struggle on the field.

Record low

Western Australia's score: Second-lowest in tournament history

Western Australia's total of 53 is the second-lowest in the tournament's history. It just edges past South Australia's record low of 51, which was set against Tasmania in Hobart way back in 2003. This further highlights the extent of Western Australia's batting collapse in Friday's match.

Swift victory

Tasmania secure victory in just 8.3 overs

Tasmania quickly wrapped up the game in 8.3 overs, winning by seven wickets and taking a much-needed bonus point. This win was primarily due to Mitchell Owen's top score of 29, which made the win easy for his side. For Western Australia, Joel Paris (2/10) and Lance Morris (1/10) picked up wickets but that wasn't enough to save the match after their batting debacle.

Title pursuit

Western Australia's title hopes hang in balance

The defeat has jeopardized Western Australia's quest for a fourth consecutive title. Notably, this isn't the first time they have suffered such a dramatic collapse in this year's competition. In an earlier match against South Australia, they slipped from 133/3 to 164 all out while chasing a target of 167, eventually losing that game too.