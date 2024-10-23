A look at highest team totals in men's T20Is
Zimbabwe recorded the highest-ever total in men's T20 Internationals on October 23. They attained the feat during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B clash against Gambia in Nairobi. Zimbabwe scored a staggering 344 runs in their 20 overs, with skipper Sikandar Raza slamming an incredible century. Here are the highest team totals in men's T20Is.
Zimbabwe: 344/4 vs Gambia, Nairobi, 2024
As mentioned, Raza was the star of Zimbabwe's record-breaking innings, having scored an unbeaten 133 off 43 deliveries. His explosive batting included 7 fours and 15 sixes. This stunning performance came just four days after Zimbabwe's previous high score of 286/5 against Seychelles, showcasing their dominant form in this tournament. Zimbabwe later bowled out Gambia for 54, claiming a 290-run win.
Nepal: 314/3 vs Mongolia, Hangzhou, 2023
Nepal are the only other side to have recorded a 300+ total in men's T20Is. They scored a mammoth 314/3 against Mongolia in the 2023 Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition. Kushal Malla hammered a 50-ball 137 for Nepal, while skipper Rohit Paudel smashed a 27-ball 61. Mongolia were later bundled out for 41, handing Nepal a 273-run win.
India: 297/6 vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad, 2024
Earlier this month, India scored the highest-ever team total by a full-member nation, in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh. They racked up 297/6 in 20 overs. Although Zimbabwe have broken this record, India still own the highest team total in a T20I involving two full-member nations. India bettered the previous record of 278/3 set by Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019.