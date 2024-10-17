Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Tim Southee, Dion Nash, Richard Hadlee, and Matt Henry have all made their mark in Test cricket in India.

Southee is the only Kiwi pacer to take more than six wickets in a Test innings in India, while Nash's 7-wicket haul in Mohali in 1999 stands out.

Hadlee's six-wicket haul led to a Kiwi victory in 1988, and Henry holds the record for conceding the fewest runs in a five-wicket haul. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Matt Henry ran through India's batting line-up in the Bengaluru Test (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Best Test figures for New Zealand seamers in India

By Parth Dhall 04:29 pm Oct 17, 202404:29 pm

What's the story New Zealand seamer Matt Henry ran through India's batting line-up in the 1st Test in Bengaluru. He took a stunning five-wicket haul as India, electing to bat, recorded their lowest-ever total in home Tests (46). Henry, who also completed 100 Test wickets, bagged the fourth-best figures for NZ pacers in India in the format. Have a look at the top-four seamers.

#1

7/64 - Tim Southee vs India, Bengaluru, 2012

Tim Southee is the only New Zealand pacer to have taken more than six wickets in a Test innings in India. He took a brilliant 7/64 against India in the 2nd Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the venue of the ongoing India-New Zealand game. India scored 353 in response to NZ's 365 in the first innings. The hosts eventually won by five wickets.

#2

6/27 - Dion Nash vs India, Mohali, 1999

In 1999, former Kiwi pacer Dion Nash ran riot in the 1st Test in Mohali. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side, being put in to bat, were bundled out for 83 in the first innings. Nash shone with figures worth 6/27 in 11 overs, including three maidens. Although India recovered to score 505/3d in the second innings, the match ended in a draw.

#3

6/49 - Richard Hadlee vs India, Wankhede, 1988

Sir Richard Hadlee is the only other New Zealand pacer with six-plus wickets in a Test innings in India. Hadlee starred with a magnificent six-wicket haul as the Kiwis claimed a 136-run over India at the Wankhede Stadium in 1988. He also took four wickets in the second innings, stopping India from chasing down 282. The hosts perished for 145 in this process.

Information

5/15 - Matt Henry vs India, Bengaluru, 2024

As mentioned, Henry is the latest entrant on this list. He now also holds the record for conceding the fewest runs by a New Zealand bowler in a five-wicket haul in Tests. The right-arm pacer claimed figures worth 5/15 from 13.2 overs.