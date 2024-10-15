Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, India's cricket captain, has praised Jasprit Bumrah's leadership abilities ahead of the three-Test series against New Zealand, where Bumrah will serve as Sharma's deputy.

Bumrah will be Sharma's deputy in the upcoming three-Test series versus New Zealand (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma lauds deputy Jasprit Bumrah's leadership skills

What's the story Indian cricket team skipper, Rohit Sharma, has put an end to the ongoing speculation over Jasprit Bumrah's possible captaincy for the first Test against Australia. The match will begin on November 22 in Perth. The debate was sparked by reports that Sharma may not be available due to personal reasons for the first Test of the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Leadership qualities

Rohit praises Bumrah's understanding of cricket

Meanwhile, Bumrah will be Sharma's deputy in the upcoming three-Test series versus New Zealand. In a pre-series press conference, Sharma lauded Bumrah's understanding of the game and his leadership skills. He said, "Bumrah has played a lot of cricket. I have played a lot of cricket with him. He understands the game pretty well." Although he doesn't have much captaincy experience, Sharma feels Bumrah has it in him to lead in tough situations.

Captaincy experience

Bumrah's previous leadership roles and future prospects

Notably, Bumrah has previously been India's vice-captain and even led the team in the fifth Test against England in July 2022. Despite a series draw and a seven-wicket loss in his debut as Test captain, Bumrah's leadership skills have been recognized by Sharma. The Indian skipper emphasized that Bumrah "has always been in our leadership group" and is experienced enough to guide younger players.

Uncertainty looms

Rohit's potential absence from Perth Test

Reportedly, Sharma has told the chief selector and a top BCCI official that he may not play the Test match on November 22 at Perth Stadium, citing personal reasons. However, he hasn't given an official confirmation yet. If Sharma does miss a Test match in Australia, Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to replace him, despite other experienced openers Shubman Gill and KL Rahul being available.