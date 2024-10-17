Summarize Simplifying... In short India recently posted their lowest home Test score and third-lowest overall against New Zealand.

The Indian cricket team was folded for a score of 46 runs by New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Decoding the lowest team totals against New Zealand in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 03:34 pm Oct 17, 202403:34 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team was folded for a score of 46 runs by New Zealand in the first Test (Bengaluru) of the 2024 series. After Day 1 got washed out, India chose to bat on Day 2. The New Zealand pacers were on the money as India succumbed under pressure. Here we decode the lowest team totals against New Zealand in Tests.

46 runs by India, Bengaluru, 2024

India were reduced to 10/3 inside 10 overs and before lunch, they lost six wickets. After lunch, India's innings was wrapped up quickly. The likes of Matt Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) were exceptional. Rishabh Pant was India's top scorer with 20 runs. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 13. India posted their lowest total in Tests at home alongside their 3rd-lowest score ever.

51 runs by Zimbabwe, Napier, 2012

As per ESPNcricinfo, Zimbabwe held the previous record of the lowest team total against New Zealand. Zimbabwe managed 51 runs in their first innings after the Kiwis posted 495/7d in the only Test held in Napier, 2012. Malcolm Waller (23) was Zimbabwe's top scorer. Following on, Zimbabwe managed 143 thereafter. NZ won the match by an innings and 301 runs.

58 runs by England, Auckland, 2018

England were left stunned after being folded for just 58 runs by the Kiwi bowlers in the first Test (Day/Night) held in Auckland, 2018. Craig Overton was England's top scorer with 33* runs. Trent Boult and Tim Southee shared 10 wickets between them. NZ responded with 427/8d before dismissing England for 320 runs. The Kiwis won the contest by an innings and 49 runs.

59 runs by Zimbabwe, Harare, 2005

Zimbabwe were thumped by New Zealand in the first Test match held in Harare, 2005. The Kiwis posted a mammoth score of 452/9d. Zimbabwe walked out and perished for 59 and 99 respectively. In their score of 59, Stuart Carlisle was the top scorer (20*). James Franklin and Chris Martin claimed three scalps each for NZ. NZ won by an innings and 294 runs.