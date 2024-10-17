Summarize Simplifying... In short India recently recorded its lowest total in home Test cricket, marking the third-lowest total overall.

India registered their lowest-ever total in home Tests in Bengaluru (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

A look at India's lowest totals in home Tests

By Parth Dhall 03:17 pm Oct 17, 202403:17 pm

What's the story India registered their lowest-ever total in home Tests after New Zealand bowled them out (46) on Day 2 of the 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Kiwi seamers made the most of the overcast conditions after Indian captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat. This marks the first instance of India recording a sub-50 total in home Tests.

#1

46 vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2024

As mentioned, India have recorded their lowest total in Test cricket at home. This is also India's third-lowest total overall in the longest format, only behind 36 against Australia in Adelaide (2020) and 42 against England at Lord's (1974). India have recorded no one other sub-50 total in the format. In Bengaluru, only Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant scored in double figures for India.

#2

75 vs West Indies, Delhi, 1987

India's previous-lowest total in home Tests was 75 against the West Indies in Delhi in 1987. The Dilip Vengsarkar-led India suffered a similar collapse after electing to bat first in that match. Patrick Patterson took five wickets for the Windies. Although India recovered to give WI a 276-run target, the visitors won after riding on Vivian Richards's century.

#3

76 vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008

In 2008, South Africa bowled out India for a mere 76 in the first innings of the 2nd Test (Ahmedabad). India's top five departed in single figures as Dale Steyn and Makhaya Ntini wreaked havoc. The duo shared eight wickets, with Morne Morkel taking the other two. Although India scored 328 in the second innings, they lost by an innings and 90 runs.