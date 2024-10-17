Devon Conway took New Zealand past 150 on Day 2 (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Devon Conway slams 91 versus India in Bengaluru Test: Stats

By Parth Dhall 04:55 pm Oct 17, 2024

What's the story New Zealand opener Devon Conway has slammed his 10th half-century in Test cricket. Conway fell short of the triple-digit score on Day 2 of the 1st Test against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The star left-handed batter gave NZ a solid start after India perished for 46, their lowest total in home Tests. Conway was dismissed for 91, helping NZ surpass 150.

A solid effort from Conway

Conway was all over the Indian bowlers from the outset. He defied the challenging conditions in Bengaluru by negotiating the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The Kiwi batter broke the shackles when spin came into play. His stylish sweeps and reverse-sweeps were on display throughout. In the 40th over of NZ's innings, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed the southpaw, who tried to be aggressive.

Conway shines in his maiden Test innings in India

Conway scored 91 runs from 105 balls. He slammed 11 fours and three sixes. Conway, who made his Test debut June 2021, has raced to 1,679 runs from 23 matches at 40.95. In addition to 10 fifties, he has smashed four hundreds. Notably, the New Zealand opener featured in his maiden Test innings in India. Overall, he averages 54.66 versus India (50s: 2).

Conway adds two vital stands

Conway and fellow opener Tom Latham laid the foundation with a 67-run stand. Following Latham's dismissal, Conway found support in the form of Will Young. The two added 75 runs for the 2nd wicket.