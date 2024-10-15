Summarize Simplifying... In short The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, known for its batter-friendly pitches and short boundaries, has seen India win nine out of 24 Tests, with the highest team total of 626.

However, the upcoming India-NZ match may face weather disruptions, with a high chance of rain predicted for the first three days.

Despite the rain, expect an evenly balanced pitch that offers something for both pacers and spinners.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the IND-NZ Test series opener (Image source: X/@BCCI)

M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Pitch report, stats, and more

By Parth Dhall 03:33 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story After routing Bangladesh 2-0, hosts India are set to take on New Zealand in the three-match Test series. The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the series opener, starting October 15. Notably, India haven't lost a Test at this venue in nearly two decades. As per reports, rain could play spoil the first two days of the upcoming game.

Bengaluru has hosted 24 Tests

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has hosted 24 Tests, with each involving India. As many as nine of those have resulted in a draw. As per Howstat, 358 is the average score batting first on this ground in Test cricket. India have the highest team total here (626 vs Pakistan, 2007), while Afghanistan recorded the lowest team total (103 vs India, 2018).

Test record of India, NZ in Bengaluru

India have won nine and lost six Tests at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium (nine draws). Their last Test defeat at this venue came in March 2005 (to Pakistan). Notably, New Zealand have lost each of their three Tests here.

A look at pitch report

The pitches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium usually assist the batters across formats. Shorter boundaries further make life difficult for bowlers here. However, pacers find success early on at this venue in Test cricket. The first hour produces enough movement and bounce for speedsters to cash in. Spin come into the play eventually. Expect an even track for the upcoming India-NZ encounter.

Weather to play spoilsport?

The weather predictions for the 1st Test don't look ideal, as rain is likely to play a spoilsport. There is a 70-90% chance of rain on the first two days. Notably, both Indian and NZ were compelled to move their practice sessions indoors due to the incessant rain. Forecasts also suggest a 67% chance of rain on the third day.