Jack Leach's stellar bowling performance, claiming seven wickets, was instrumental in England's victory over Pakistan in a recent Test match.

Leach's efforts led to Pakistan being dismissed for 220, with England securing a win by an innings and 47 runs.

Leach's efforts led to Pakistan being dismissed for 220, with England securing a win by an innings and 47 runs. This was Leach's first Test since January 2024, and he now boasts 133 wickets in 37 Tests.

Leach was playing his first Test since January 2024 (Image source: X/ICC)

Jack Leach shines with seven wickets on Test comeback: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:14 pm Oct 11, 202402:14 pm

What's the story England pulled off a historic win in the first Test match against Pakistan, courtesy of a brilliant show by left-arm spinner Jack Leach. On the final day of the match, Leach picked the last three wickets, handing his team an impressive win. He took four wickets in the innings. Leach, who was playing his comeback Test, also took three wickets in his first outing. Here are his stats.

Leach's performance pivotal in England's victory

Leach's performance was key in turning the tide of the match in England's favor. His skillful bowling on the final day of the Test match, saw him take three of the four remaining wickets. Half-centurion Agha Salman (63) was his first victim. He trapped Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel (29) fell to him on Day 4. His efforts meant Pakistan were folded for 220 as Abrar Ahmed couldn't come to bat due to illness.

Seven wickets in the game for Leach

Leach was the pick of the England bowlers in both innings as he claimed 3/160 (40 overs) in his first outing and followed it up with 4/30 (6.5 overs). As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm spinner has raced to133 wickets in 37 Tests at 34.02. The tally includes five fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. He owns 22 scalps against Pakistan at 39.04. Notably, he was playing his first Test since January 2024.

How did the game pan out?

Pakistan hammered 556/10 batting first thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102), Shan Masood (151), and Agha Salman's 104*. In response, England were powered by Harry Brook's triple-century and Joe Root's double-ton. Zak Crawley (78) and Ben Duckett (84) missed out on tons as the visitors declared at 823/7, claiming a massive 267-run lead. Pakistan could only manage 220/10 in their second outing, losing by an innings and 47 runs.