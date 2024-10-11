Jack Leach shines with seven wickets on Test comeback: Stats
England pulled off a historic win in the first Test match against Pakistan, courtesy of a brilliant show by left-arm spinner Jack Leach. On the final day of the match, Leach picked the last three wickets, handing his team an impressive win. He took four wickets in the innings. Leach, who was playing his comeback Test, also took three wickets in his first outing. Here are his stats.
Leach's performance pivotal in England's victory
Leach's performance was key in turning the tide of the match in England's favor. His skillful bowling on the final day of the Test match, saw him take three of the four remaining wickets. Half-centurion Agha Salman (63) was his first victim. He trapped Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel (29) fell to him on Day 4. His efforts meant Pakistan were folded for 220 as Abrar Ahmed couldn't come to bat due to illness.
Seven wickets in the game for Leach
Leach was the pick of the England bowlers in both innings as he claimed 3/160 (40 overs) in his first outing and followed it up with 4/30 (6.5 overs). As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm spinner has raced to133 wickets in 37 Tests at 34.02. The tally includes five fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. He owns 22 scalps against Pakistan at 39.04. Notably, he was playing his first Test since January 2024.
How did the game pan out?
Pakistan hammered 556/10 batting first thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102), Shan Masood (151), and Agha Salman's 104*. In response, England were powered by Harry Brook's triple-century and Joe Root's double-ton. Zak Crawley (78) and Ben Duckett (84) missed out on tons as the visitors declared at 823/7, claiming a massive 267-run lead. Pakistan could only manage 220/10 in their second outing, losing by an innings and 47 runs.