Summarize Simplifying... In short Three Pakistan cricket captains have scored over 150 runs against England in Test matches.

Hanif Mohammad in 1967, Javed Miandad in 1992, and Shan Masood in 2024 all showcased resilience and skill, leading their team to draw or declare the matches.

Their performances, marked by aggressive play and strategic partnerships, are remembered as some of the finest in Pakistan's cricket history.

Masood scored his maiden Test century as skipper (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan captains to register 150-plus scores against England in Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:15 pm Oct 08, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Pakistan cricket team captain Shan Masood scored his maiden Test century as skipper on Day 1 of the Multan Test against England. His brilliant knock of 151 runs, along with Abdullah Shafique's 102, put Pakistan in a commanding position. The duo ruled the field with a mammoth 253-run partnership for the second wicket. Here we look at Pakistan captains with 150-plus scores against England in Tests.

#1

Hanif Mohammad - 187* at Lord's, 1967

Responding to England's first innings score of 369 in the 1967 Lord's Test, Pakistan suffered a shocking collapse and were reeling at 139/7 at one stage. Skipper Hanif Mohammad, who batted at number four, rescued the visitors with a gritty knock. He showcased remarkable resilience and scored 187* off 556 balls. He returned back unbeaten as Pakistan managed to draw the match.

#2

Javed Miandad - 153* in Birmingham, 1992

Javed Miandad played a captain's knock for Pakistan in the 1992 Birmingham match. He gave a hard time to England bowlers and scored an unbeaten 153 off 337 balls. Miandad was also involved in a 322-run stand with Saleem Malik (165) during the course of his knock. His efforts meant Pakistan declared at 446/4 while batting first in the drawn match.

#3

Shan Masood - 151 in Multan, 2024

Masood's recent heroics in Multan saw him enter this list. Notably, Pakistan were 8/1 when the Pakistan skipper arrived. While Shafique was more cautious, Masood played aggressively and completed his ton off just 102 balls. Despite England's short ball barrage strategy in the second session, Masood adjusted seamlessly. The southpaw eventually depared for 151 off 177 balls. This was his first Test ton in over four years.