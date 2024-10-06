Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup, India's bowlers put on a stellar performance, restricting Pakistan to a modest total.

The Indian team now needs 106 runs to secure victory.

All the Indian bowlers were right on the money (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 WC: India need 106 runs to beat Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:09 pm Oct 06, 202405:09 pm

What's the story Team India needs to chase down a paltry 106 to open their account in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue have restricted their arch-rivals Pakistan to 105/8 in Match 7 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. All the Indian bowlers were right on the money as Pakistan could never get going. Here we look at the innings report.

Innings summary

A poor effort from Pakistan batters

India's new-ball bowlers were sensational as the likes of Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, and Omaima Sohail couldn't enter double digits. Opener Muneeba Ali looked rusty during her 17-run stay. Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Nida Dar (28) was the only other Pakistan batter to breach the 15-run mark. She continued to hold one end despite not receiving much support.

Bowlers

How did the Indian bowlers fare?

Each of the five Indian bowlers completed their quota of four overs. The likes of Renuka Thakur Singh (1/23), Deepti Sharma (1/24), and Asha Sobhana (1/24) were clinical and dismissed one batter apiece. Shreyanka Patil gave away just 12 runs in her spell besides dismissing a couple of batters. Pacer Arundhati Reddy was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures worth 3/19.

Details

Important details related to the match

This is the second match for both teams in this edition. While India lost to New Zealand by 58 runs in their opener, Pakistan kick-started their campaign with a 31-run win against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, NZ's 160/4 against India is the only 120-plus total in this competition. Hence, the Indian batters should not be complacent in the run chase.