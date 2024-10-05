Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup, New Zealand triumphed over India, with Rosemary Mair's four wickets playing a key role.

Despite a disappointing start, India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur remains hopeful, acknowledging the need for improvement.

New Zealand's strong batting, led by Sophie Devine's unbeaten half-century, put pressure on India, leading to an early loss of crucial wickets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Indian team was outplayed by New Zealand (Image source: X/@ImHarmanpreet)

Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet reacts following India's defeat vs NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:41 am Oct 05, 202407:41 am

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team faced a crushing defeat in their opening match of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The team was outplayed by New Zealand, who secured a commanding 58-run victory in Dubai on Friday. The Indian batting line-up faltered while chasing a target of 161 runs, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur's brief innings of 15 runs from 14 balls being the highest individual score.

Bowling prowess

New Zealand's bowling attack dismantles India

New Zealand's Rosemary Mair was instrumental in the team's victory, claiming four wickets and restricting India to a total of 102 runs in 19 overs. Lea Tahuhu and Eden Carson also contributed significantly with two wickets each. Mair's swing deliveries proved too challenging for the Indian batters, who struggled to clear the 30-yard circle due to a lack of power in their approach.

Captain's remarks

Kaur reflects on disappointing start to T20 World Cup

Following the defeat, a disappointed Kaur acknowledged that the team did not perform at their best. "We didn't play our best cricket today. Going forward we have to think what areas we have to improve," she said. She admitted that New Zealand outperformed them and stressed on the importance of avoiding mistakes at such a high level of competition.

Match highlights

New Zealand's strong start and Devine's unbeaten half-century

The match began with New Zealand winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Suzie Bates (27) and Georgia Plimmer (34) laid a solid foundation for their team. Captain Sophie Devine then steered her side to a competitive total with an unbeaten half-century, scoring 57 runs off just 36 balls. After the match, Devine expressed pride in her team's performance and their successful strategy of putting pressure on India's bowlers.

Game changers

India's collapse and Kaur's outlook on future matches

India's batting line-up stumbled in the powerplay, losing crucial wickets early on. The team lost potential game-changers Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (12), and Harmanpreet Kaur (15) within the first six overs. Despite this setback, Kaur remains optimistic about future matches stating, "We know this group is capable of better; this wasn't the start we were expecting, but we have to go from here."