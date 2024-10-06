Summarize Simplifying... In short Beth Mooney, a star in Women's T20 World Cup, holds impressive records including the best average (46.5) among players with over 500 runs.

Mooney made her WT20 WC debut in the 2016 edition (Image source: X/@ICC)

Beth Mooney owns these records in Women's T20 WC

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:59 pm Oct 06, 202403:59 pm

What's the story In a thrilling 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup encounter between the reigning world champions and their Asian counterparts, Australia beat Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Beth Mooney's unbeaten 43-run knock off 38 balls was instrumental as Australia chased down the 94-run target with six wickets and 5. 4 overs to spare. Here we look at the prominent records Mooney boasts in WT20 WC.

Second-most WT20 WC runs since debut

Mooney made her WT20 WC debut in the 2016 edition, which took place in India. With her latest knock, Mooney has raced to 651 runs across 24 matches in the tournament. She boasts six fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, only Mooney's teammate Alyssa Healy (708) has clobbered more runs in the competition since the former's debut. Mooney's strike rate reads a brilliant 118.36.

Best average in the tournament's history

Mooney's average of 46.5 is the best among players with at least 500 WT20 WC runs. Former Indian captain Mithali Raj (40.33) is the only other batter with a 40-plus average in this regard. Mooney's former teammate Meg Lanning (39.68) trails the former among Aussies. Notably, Lanning (992) and Healy (945) are the only Australians with more WT20 WC runs than Mooney.

Two 50-plus scores in the final

Mooney is the only player with two 50-plus scores in the Women's T20 World Cup finals. Her unbeaten 78 off 54 balls against India Women in the 2020 final guided Australia to glory. She finished with an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls in Australia's win over South Africa in the 2023 final. Mooney received the Player-of-the-Match award for her heroics in the SA game.

Highest score in T20 WC final

Mooney owns two of the top-three highest scores in Women's T20 WC finals. Her unbeaten 74 against South Africa holds the third place. The batter's 78* in the 2020 final holds the top spot. Healy is the only other player with a 70-plus score in the WT20 WC final. She made 75 against India in the 2020 event.