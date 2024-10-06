Summarize Simplifying... In short Aamer Jamal and Naseem Shah are back in Pakistan's Test side, aiming to strengthen the team against England.

England's lineup includes debutant Brydon Carse and returning spinner Jack Leach, but captain Ben Stokes is out due to injury.

Key players to watch are Pakistan's top batter Babar Azam and England's opener Zak Crawley.

The team welcomes back Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Aamer Jamal (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan vs England: Afridi, Jamal return for 1st Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:16 pm Oct 06, 202402:16 pm

What's the story Team Pakistan has announced its playing XI for the first Test against England, set to commence on October 6 in Multan. The team welcomes back Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Aamer Jamal. Team captain Shan Masood confirmed the lineup during a press conference ahead of the match. This announcement follows Pakistan's disappointing 0-2 series loss to Bangladesh at home and a previous 0-3 defeat against England during their last tour in Pakistan.

Player comeback

Jamal's return expected to boost Pakistan's performance

Aamer Jamal's return is anticipated to bolster Pakistan's lineup, following a nine-month hiatus. Earlier this year, Jamal was named as Pakistan's player of the series during their Australia tour. He contributed 143 runs at an average of 28.6 and took 18 wickets in the series. His role as a number eight batter is considered crucial for the team.

Team changes

Naseem Shah and Salman Ali Agha rejoin Test side

Naseem Shah is also rejoining the Test side after being sidelined for the previous game against Bangladesh. Salman Ali Agha has been named as their fifth bowling option in the playing XI. The team's performance will heavily rely on their top batter Babar Azam, who recently stepped down as Pakistan's white-ball captain to concentrate solely on his batting.

Opponent lineup

England announces playing XI for 1st Test

England have also revealed its playing XI for the upcoming Test. The team includes Durham seamer Brydon Carse, who will be making his Test debut. Left-arm spinner Jack Leach is returning to the Test setup for the first time since the India tour in January, while opener Zak Crawley is back after recovering from a broken finger. However, England's captain Ben Stokes will miss the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan due to a hamstring injury recovery.

XIs

Confirmed line-ups for the match

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed. England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jake Leach and Shoaib Bashir.