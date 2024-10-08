Summarize Simplifying... In short Sam Curran, the English cricketer, is disappointed for not being selected for the Test series against Sri Lanka, despite hoping for a recall after Ben Stokes's injury.

Sam Curran has not been around England's Test setup

Sam Curran expresses disappointment for missing out on Tests

What's the story Sam Curran, the star English all-rounder, has expressed his disappointment at not being recalled for England's ongoing Test season in place of the injured Ben Stokes. Despite his stellar performance in England's 2022 ICC T20 World Cup-winning campaign, Curran's international career seems to be at a crossroads. The 26-year-old all-rounder is now focusing on England's impending white-ball tour of the Caribbean to prove his worth across formats.

Curran's future in Test cricket

Curran had hoped for a Test recall after Stokes's hamstring injury during the Hundred earlier this year. However, his omission from the Test series against Sri Lanka dashed these hopes. Despite the setback, Curran remains optimistic about his future in Test cricket and is looking forward to proving himself on England's eight-match tour of the Caribbean.

Physical limitations and selection concerns

Curran feels his physical limitations could be a reason behind his non-selection. His unusual left-arm line and medium-pace doesn't fit the current trend, as seen when 20-year-old Josh Hull was picked for a Test debut last month. "The way the teams are being set up now, guys are getting picked for certain skills and a bit out of the unknown," Curran told talkSPORT.

Struggles in recent T20 title defense

Curran's performance in England's recent T20 World Cup title defense in the Caribbean wasn't great either. He picked up just three wickets at 38.33 and batted for a paltry 11 balls in five matches. This disappointing showing comes after he was excluded from the ODI squad in December 2023. He had a lackluster run in England's unsuccessful ODI World Cup campaign earlier that season.

Test cricket career under McCullum's tenure

Notably, Curran hasn't played any of the 30 Tests so far under Brendon McCullum's reign as England's head coach. His last appearance in the longest format came against India in August 2021. Notably, England have won 16 of 24 Tests with Curran in the side. However, the all-rounder continues to earn his spot back.